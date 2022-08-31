LOOK: Magic Unveil New 'State-Of-The-Art' Practice Facility

ORLANDO - NBA great Allen Iverson once said, "We talking about practice. Not a game. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last. Not the game. We talking about practice, man."

It's no secret Iverson wasn't the biggest fan of practice, but if he played for the Orlando Magic in their new "state-of-the-art" facility, maybe he'd feel a little bit different.

The Magic unveiled its new practice facility Wednesday and it competes with some of the best in the NBA.

The AdventHealth Training Center is just a block away from the Amway Center and will be the home of development for No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the rest of the young Magic squad.

“The practice facilities around the NBA have become somewhat of an arms race and we are thrilled with the commitment of the DeVos family and AdventHealth,” Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said. “This center is a game changer and the investment speaks to how much we care for the well-being of our players and for those that work hard every day to provide them a platform to reach their full potential. In addition, this facility will be a huge factor for those players who may be considering us as a free agent destination.”

The Magic hasn't been able to draw a lot of free agent interest in recent years, but the new practice facility could change things in Orlando.

