Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, March 16: Odds, How to Watch, TV
CLEVELAND – The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers meet Sunday for the third and final time this regular season on Sunday afternoon in downtown Cleveland.
Orlando enters as losers of seven of their last nine games. The Magic conclude a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon, in which they're currently 2-2.
Cleveland has won a staggering 16 consecutive games after victory Friday night over Memphis. It's the second time this season the East-leading Cavs have won at least 15 straight games.
The Cavaliers have taken both of the two previous meetings this season.
How to Watch Magic at Cavaliers
Who: Orlando Magic (31-37, 8th in East) at Cleveland Cavaliers (56-10, 1st in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, March 16, 1 p.m ET
Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland Ohio
TV: ABC
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Cleveland -10.5
Over/Under: o/u 218
Moneyline: Cleveland -500
Last Meeting: Cleveland 122, Orlando 82 on Feb. 25, 2025
Game Notes
- Orlando and Cleveland met in the first round of the 2024 East Playoffs, a series which Cleveland won 4-3
- The Cavaliers have won nine of the last 12 regular season matchups with the Magic
- Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley spent four seasons with the Cavs as an assistant from 2010-14
- Orlando assistant Bret Brielmaier spent three seasons with the Cavs as an assistant from 2013-16
- Magic GM Anthony Parker played three seasons with the Cavaliers from 2009-12
Injury Report
To see the latest information on who's playing and who's out for Orlando and Cleveland Sunday, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell (questionable): 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Darius Garland: 21.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists
- Evan Mobley (questionable): 18.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- De'Andre Hunter: 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists
- Jarrett Allen: 13.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists
- Ty Jerome: 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 134-178 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: Atkinson took over the Cavaliers last summer after J.B. Bickerstaff was fired following Cleveland's second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Atkinson previously served as an assistant with Golden State, Atlanta and New York, and was also the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons. A former standout at the University of Richmond, Atkinson had a 14-year playing career overseas.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MORAL VICTORIES NOT ENOUGH: It's "nut-cutting time" for the Orlando Magic as only 14 games remain this regular season. CLICK HERE
- EFFORT BEHIND HOUSTAN'S HOT SHOOTING: "The kid just works," Jamahl Mosley said after Caleb Houstan's season-high night in Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC NEED MORE 'PURPOSE' WITH BALL MOVEMENT: Orlando is going to face a lot of zone down the stretch. Without shooting over it, the Magic need to be more purposeful with their ball movement. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Orlando spent much of Wednesday's practice searching for answers they haven't found all year. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.