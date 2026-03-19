Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Muhammad Ali

The 38-30 Orlando Magic visit the 35-34 Charlotte Hornets tonight.

The Magic are fresh off a 7-game win streak that ended with back-to-back losses against two other surging teams who were also on win streaks, the Hawks and the Thunder, days after Orlando knocked the Heat off a win streak of their own; Orlando's schedule has been competitive, and only stays tough.

The Hornets are flying around as the talk of the league, gaining steam around nuclear offensive fire power, securing themselves a shot to make a run in the post-season with a ticket to the play-in race all but cashed.

How can Orlando keep the Hornets from buzzing?

3 Keys for a Magic Win

1. No threes for LaMelo, Knueppel, Miller

Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) fight for possession during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Charlotte's heavy pick-and-roll running relocating offense around its big three scorers of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller has taken the league by storm and launched the Hornets into the play-in race.



With reliable floor-stretching scorers able to create good looks for themselves and teammates, play off of each other moving in unison off the strong screening, rebounding, finishing, and versatility of Moussa Diabate, Buzz City is buzzin' as loud as ever.



Orlando must key in on running the Hornets big three off the 3pt line, forcing them to drive and pass or take tough 2pt jumpers.



Doubling is tough with this manyu 3pt shooters and playfinishers around, chase and contest the stars off the perimeter and live with pull-up twos.

2. Play safe with ball, draw fouls, box out, contest everything

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes the ball in front of Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Since February 1st, the Hornets are 13-6 with the 8th-best point differential, the 3rd-best offense, and the 9th-best defense in the league.



Meanwhile, the Magic are 13-8 since that date with the 12th-best point differential, the 19th-rated offense, and 8th-rated defense in that span.



Orlando playing it safe with the ball (5th) and drawing fouls (4th) are strengths they can lean on against Charlotte's defense that rates bottom-ten in both of those areas.





Orlando's defense has been strong in forcing tough shots (7th), something Charlotte rates average in. (13th)



The Magic need to be wary of the Hornets on the glass, where they've ranked 1st on offense and 7th on defense over this seven-week stretch.



Leaning on their strengths in the four factors naturally pair up with the opponents weaknesses in this one; make safe team-first decisions with the ball, attack the rack to draw fouls, pressure and contest everything to force tough shots.

3. Ride the Banchero North-South train

Dec 26, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) and forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With the Hornets frontcourt offering more versatility than traditional rim protection, Orlando can utilize one of its primary offensive forces in Paolo Banchero the Playmaking Hub; just hop on the North-South Train that runs coast-to-coast back-and-forth through Charlotte all night long.



Banchero's hit his stride as the season goes on, especially since the all-star break and really going back 20-35 games now of his normal superstar play.



Orlando finding ways to get Paolo the ball while moving downhill as often as possible will only lead to good things for this offense against the wide open paint – dunks, free throws, and kickout threes.



As Muhammad Ali once said, Orlando wants Paolo Banchero to "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."



