Houstan's Hot Shooting a Byproduct of Behind-the-Scenes Work
MINNEAPOLIS – Steady opportunities have come few and far between for third-year Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan.
But when coach Jamahl Mosley scoured his injury-shortened bench for shooting help to keep pace with the Minnesota Timberwolves, he landed on the seldom-used young gun who was ready to fire.
Houstan made six threes on his way to a season-high 18-point performance Friday night. While it wasn't enough to help Orlando to victory over a red-hot Minnesota team, he was the Magic's second-leading scorer in the contest.
Recap: Wolves dominate 4th quarter to overcome Magic, 118-111
"He just was himself out there," said Paolo Banchero postgame fresh off of scoring a game-high 43 points. "He's always poised, under control, takes the shots when they're open. He had it going today, made some huge threes and kept us in the game. Every time it seemed like [the Wolves] were going to go up eight [or] 10 points, he knocked down a three that got us back in the game."
Over his 154 career games, Orlando's 6-foot-8 second-round pick from the 2022 Draft has scored 18-or-more points on two other occasions. Shooting 6-of-8 from deep in the contest, it was his second-best single-game performance so far.
Averaging only 11.7 minutes a game this year, Houstan earned 26 minutes of burn versus the Wolves – the fifth-most of any Magic player in the contest. Orlando needed all of them, too – Minnesota made 14 threes to Orlando's 12, and half of the makes were Houstan's.
"Just felt good," Houstan said when asked postgame what got him going. "Felt good in my warmup before the game. And then my teammates being able to find me, getting down the lane, they all collapse ... Just tried to make open shots."
Aside from being a much-needed boost to keep Orlando close, Houstan's hot shooting was vindication of the tireless effort put in behind the scenes to be prepared whenever a moment arrives.
"The kid works," Mosley said. "And I say this with no hesitation – he might be one of the hardest workers I've ever seen. The kid is in early, stays late, comes back, works on his shot ... He is determined, focused. He's a pro. He stays ready no matter if his number is called for two minutes or 22."
Added Mosley: "He's going to stay ready, and that's what you've got to love about him and the way he represents being a professional."
"That's a great compliment to have," Houstan said in response to his coach's comments. "It's something I definitely think I do a lot."
He then broke into a smile before finishing his remarks.
"So yeah, it feels good."
With 14 games remaining, Orlando could desperately use more of the second-unit boost Houstan provided Friday.
It may not always be him, and it may not always be at such volume. But if the moment comes calling again, Houstan – like Friday – will be available to answer.
"It's always good to have a good game like this," Houstan said. "But I think regardless of if I'm playing or not, I have confidence in myself, what I can do."
