Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Sunday, March 16
CLEVELAND – The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers meet Sunday for the third and final time this regular season, with tipoff at 1 p.m. ET on ABC from Rocket Arena.
Orlando is 31-37 and enters as losers of seven of their last nine games. The Magic conclude a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon, in which they're currently 2-2.
Cleveland has won a staggering 16 consecutive games, and is an NBA-best 56-10 so far this season.
The Cavaliers have taken both of the two previous meetings this season.
Before Sunday's tipoff, here's the latest on player health, injuries and status for the Magic and Cavaliers.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartiage injury)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony has sat the last two games with a nagging left big toe strain that caused him to miss a game earlier in March.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who rested Friday night in Minnesota, is not listed and is presumed to be available.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
- Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (left groin soreness)
- Evan Mobley: Questionable (right foot contusion)
- Emoni Bates: Out (G League)
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out (G League)
- Luke Travers: Out (G League)
Mitchell has missed each of the last two games with the lingering groin injury.
Mobley played 32 minutes in the Cavs' Friday night win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MORAL VICTORIES NOT ENOUGH: It's "nut-cutting time" for the Orlando Magic as only 14 games remain this regular season. CLICK HERE
- EFFORT BEHIND HOUSTAN'S HOT SHOOTING: "The kid just works," Jamahl Mosley said after Caleb Houstan's season-high night in Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC NEED MORE 'PURPOSE' WITH BALL MOVEMENT: Orlando is going to face a lot of zone down the stretch. Without shooting over it, the Magic need to be more purposeful with their ball movement. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Orlando spent much of Wednesday's practice searching for answers they haven't found all year. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.