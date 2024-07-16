Magic Backups Stepped Up to Inspire Summer League Comeback
ORLANDO — The depth of a team beyond the starting lineup is often the difference between winning and losing. For the Orlando Magic, their second unit was the difference between a first loss and a comeback victory in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
The Magic's bench was crucial in the second half of their 91-86 win Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas.
"They did a great job of being poised and having an understanding in dealing with the pressure," Magic summer league coach Lionel Chalmers said. "They did a good job dealing with the pressure and staying patient and getting what we needed to get out of it."
Of the bench's 27 points, 20 came in the second half. In the fourth quarter, Xavier Moon, Jared Rhoden, and Charlie Brown Jr. combined to score the team's first 11 points to cut a seven-point deficit to two with 6:17 to play. Re-inserted into the lineup, the starters outscored the Pelicans 20-13 in the last five-plus minutes of the game.
Moon was particularly clutch, scoring seven of his 10 points in the second half.
"Veteran leadership right there," Tristan da Silva said of Moon, 29. "That's especially important at the one spot and he's got that through and through. Big shout-out to him getting everybody right and setting the tone. [It] shows you how deep this team runs and how well we're connected."
Rhoden finished with seven points, while Brown Jr. and Kaiser Gates each had three points and two steals.
Moon played the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and their G League affiliate, while Rhoden has spent the last two years with the Detroit Pistons. Brown Jr. has played for five different teams since entering the league in 2019. Gates was with the Pelicans last season.
