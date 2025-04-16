Magic Beat Hawks Behind 4th-Quarter Surge; Advance to Face Boston
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have Easter plans.
Powered by a 41-22 final-quarter advantage and big nights from the supporting cast around its two stars, Orlando defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday's No. 7-8 Play-In Tournament game with a 120-95 victory.
As a result, the Magic advance to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 of the series is set to take place on Sunday, April 20, with tipoff time and TV designation still to be determined.
One of Cole Anthony's best games this year helped lead Orlando in the win-and-in contest. He tallied 26 points (10-17 shooting) and five assists off the bench, recording a plus-minus of plus-32 in 20 minutes.
Fellow reserve guard Anthony Black scored 16 points (6-7 field goals, 3-3 on threes) and went plus-38. Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes.
Although Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner each struggled with overall offensive efficiency, they were still effective in victory. Banchero tallied 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Wagner added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Here's a few other notables from the victory:
Magic punch first, weather the storm
With 6:11 to play in the first quarter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope answered Onyeka Okongwu's three-pointer with one of his own, and the Magic took a 14-13 lead.
That Caldwell-Pope triple was the first made basket of a 21-4 run that spanned the rest of the frame. Young was held scoreless, and the Magic took a 32-17 lead into the second.
Orlando went on to build its lead as large as 22 points before halftime, but Atlanta would not go away quietly. The Hawks closed the first half on a 12-4 run, then drew within three with 3:00 to play after the Magic lulled their way through a sluggish third quarter.
Yet, with its resolve tested, Orlando never fully relinquished its advantage.
The Magic carried a six-point advantage into the final frame, then opened on a 25-12 run out of the quarter break to again establish its grip on the game.
Won and done
The Magic now advance to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, while the Hawks must await to learn the winner of Wednesday's No. 9-10 game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
The Hawks and their eventual opponent will meet Friday in an elimination game, where the winner advances to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a first-round playoff series.
Tickets for the Magic's home games in the first round of the playoffs go on sale Wednesday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET, with presale beginning at 10 a.m.
