How Orlando Magic made history in win vs. Bucks

There were multiple occassions throughout December and January where the Franz Wagner-less Orlando Magic played down to competiton.

Let's not forget their 1.) seven-point loss to the Bulls on Jan. 2 2.) eight-point loss to the Washington Wizards four nights later and 3.) lifeless 16-point loss in London, England, to Memphis.

So on, and so forth.

It's a long season. Orlando's played much better of late, entering the night winners of nine of their last 13.

However, combining the added urgency of competing for a top-6 seed with the Bucks missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the last thing the Magic had on their wishlist was another underwhelming performance, this one being on the second night of a back-to-back.

They prevented that, completely eviscerating the Giannis-less Bucks -- who are now all but out of the play-in chase -- with a 130-91 win.

And there were some new milestones set.

Magic made history in win vs. Bucks:

Mar 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This season hasn't gone quite according to plan for the Magic. But they are playing some of their best basketball this season, and their last two games are evidence of that.

The Magic's 27-point win over Minnesota and 39-point win over Milwaukee marks the first time in franchise history they have won consecutive road games by 20-plus points. Additionally, it's also the first time since 2004-05 with wins by 20-plus points in back-to-back days, and the first time ever by 27-plus points.

The @OrlandoMagic won at Milwaukee, 130-91, the day after winning at Minnesota, 119-92.



It is the first time that Orlando has won consecutive road games by 20+ points in team history.



It also marks the first time winning games on back-to-back days by 20+ since Mar. 4-5, 2005. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 9, 2026

"I think it was a defensive clinic in a lot of ways," head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the win. "I think our guys did an unbelievable job of starting the game off the right way with intention, physicality, urgency, knowing exactly how we needed to start the game off.

"(Our) guys locked into what their assignments were. Again, just keep hanging our hat on the defensive end, which also sparked our offense. And we were able to get out on the break and get some early baskets."

According to Cleaning The Glass, the Bucks posted a 94.8 offensive rating (4th percentile), including an 84.1 offensive rating in the halfcourt (84.1).

The Magic's win over Milwaukee is their largest margin-of-victory since their 41-point win over the 76ers on Nov. 25, and their 11th-largest in franchise history. Furthermore, Orlando's allowed 92 or fewer points in back-to-back games for the first time since November of 2024; it's a feat that's only happened four other times since 2018-19.

In translation: What they did over the last 24-48 hasn't happened often in their franchise's history -- if at all.

The Magic return home for two straight, beginning on Wednesday with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. EST.

More Orlando Magic OnSi Stories: