Magic-Nets Injury Report: 10 Names on Lengthy Brooklyn Report, Harris Out for Orlando
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The Orlando Magic start a five-game road trip on Friday evening with the first of two straight contests versus the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Barclays Center.
The Magic have won 10 of their last 11 games going in, having beaten the Chicago Bulls 133-119 on Wednesday night. The East's three-seed sits at 13-7 this year.
Entering this weekend, the Nets swept a three-game road trip out west, with wins over the Sacrament Kings, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns. Jordi Fernandez's Brooklyn team is 9-10.
Friday's game is also an NBA Cup game in East Group A.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Banchero will miss his 16th consecutive game with a torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Harris will miss his second consecutive game with a left hamstring strain he picked up in the first quarter of Monday's game at Charlotte.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic: OUT (left foot injury recovery)
- Nic Claxton: Questionable (lower back injury management)
- Noah Clowney: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Cam Johnson: Questionable (right ankle sprain)
- Jaylen Martin: OUT (right knee bone contusion)
- Dennis Schroder: OUT (personal reasons)
- Day'Ron Sharpe: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Cam Thomas: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Jalen Wilson: Questionable (right calf tightness)
Eight of the Nets top-10 leading scorers are either listed as out or questionable for Brooklyn versus the Magic on Friday night.
