Magic-Pistons Injury Report: Who's Playing, Who's Out for Saturday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons square off for the third and final time this regular season on Saturday night in the Kia Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in the Kia Center.
Orlando, 23-23, and Detroit, 23-21, have split the season series 1-1 this year.
The Magic have five straight games, all by at least 13 points, and 11 of their last 15 games. The Pistons, winners of seven of their last 10, sit a single spot above Saturday's hosts in the Eastern Conference standings.
Before Orlando and Detroit do battle, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (low back strain)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (concussion protocol)
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (illness)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
Suggs gets upgraded to questionable for the first time since being helped off the floor on Jan. 3 at Toronto by wheelchair with a non-contact low back strain. Since the incident, he's missed the last 10 games with a low back strain. He's been making "steady progress" and been busy with on-court work in the last few weeks.
Bitadze was doubtful to return Thursday evening before being downgraded to out, missing his fifth straight game. Now, he's questionable to make his return to the Magic's rotation on Saturday versus Detroit.
Anthony is questionable to return after missing the previous two games with an illness.
Harris, after being listed as questionable to return from a left hamstring strain his previous two games, is again listed as out, meaning he'll miss his 12th straight game and 27th total game this year.
McClung was visible on the Magic's bench Thursday night, but he was in street clothes and not available.
After Franz Wagner made his return from a 20-game absence because of a torn right oblique Thursday, he's not listed on the Magic's injury report for the first time since Dec. 7.
Jonathan Isaac also returned Thursday from an illness, as did Jett Howard from a left ankle sprain. Neither of them are listed on the injury report either.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report
- Jaden Ivey: OUT (left fibula fracture)
Ivey suffered a left fibula fracture during the Jan. 1 contest versus the Magic after an inadvertent play with Cole Anthony.
