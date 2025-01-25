As Magic Get Healthier, Focus Turns Inward to Make Fixes, Snap Skid
ORLANDO, Fla. – Regarding the Orlando Magic as of late, two things can be true.
On one hand, Orlando is getting closer to becoming whole again. Paolo Banchero has been back on the court for two weeks after missing 10 because of a torn right oblique, and on Thursday night, Franz Wagner joined him after nearly seven weeks away himself. Fellow impact starters Jalen Suggs and Goga Bitadze are on the mend – both are listed as questionable ahead of the Magic's Saturday matchup with Detroit – as are other rotational pieces.
Minus Moe Wagner because of season-ending ACL surgery earlier this month, this iteration of the Magic is shaping up to be in full health for the season's stretch run.
Yet, the anticipated returns of the now-healthy stars have yet to plug the holes in the Magic's ship. Orlando has lost five straight games handily – the latest being a decisive 22-point defeat on its home floor to the Portland Trail Blazers – and 11 of their 15 games since Christmas. In that span, only three teams have worse winning percentages: 6-32 Washington, 14-31 Brooklyn and 10-32 Utah – a team that beat the Magic at the Kia Center during this stretch.
More numbers tell the story of what's been a gaudy past month since Santa's visit. The following marks are all last in the NBA since Dec. 25:
- 95.3 points a game. Brooklyn's 100.8 points per showing is 29th.
- 100.8 offensive rating, with Brooklyn's 103.8 rating in 29th.
- 40.9 FG%, with Brooklyn's 42.2% 29th.
- 28.5 3PT%, with Brooklyn again, 32.3%, in 29th.
- 71.3 FT%, with Toronto – not Brooklyn this time! – in 29th at 71.6%.
- 46.9 eFG%, and hey, there's Brooklyn at 49.3% in 29th.
"We said there were going to be bumps in the road, we were highly aware of that," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday. "Now that is not an excuse for our spirit not being right and our energy not being right from the beginning of the game. And again, it cannot be based on shots going in or out because lately, they have not been going in."
A week and a half ago in Milwaukee, after Orlando dropped the first of these past five losses, Jonathan Isaac's messaging was similar.
"It's still not as simple as just, 'Oh, we got somebody back and now everything is running perfectly smooth,'" Isaac said. "It's like, 'Okay, now we're playing a different way.'"
Versus Portland, Orlando posted a season-low 84.0 offensive rating, had 22 turnovers to just 26 made field goals, and scored just 79 points – the third-lowest output by a single team in a game this season. Knowing the Magic are not the outside threat their opponents are, Portland took away Orlando's bread and butter on offense by denying entry into the paint and making life miserable when they did get there.
"I feel like that's been a trend lately of teams packing the paint, so we've seen that [and] we're kind of used to it," Tristan da Silva said postgame. "I mean, we're just looking for the right plays. Even if shots are not falling in games, we're still going to shoot them because they're the right shots and we still have confidence in every single one of us to shoot those shots."
Going just 15-of-39 in the paint and making six threes on a joint season-low 25 attempts, the Magic never found the rhythm they've lacked in this slump. That's hard to catch with so many bodies unavailable, da Silva said.
After scoring 20 points in his first dose of game action since Dec. 6, Wagner expressed the sentiment that Orlando has time to figure things out.
"It's part of a long season, we go through ups and downs, and it's going to take everyone staying together to get out of it," he said. "Like I said, we have a bunch of games left. It's no reason to hang our heads, but we've got to get better."
The home tilt with Detroit is game 47 of 82, meaning the Magic are 10 games from the All-Star break and 36 from the conclusion of the regular season. Now sitting at 23-23 and seventh in the East, Orlando has work to do in catching back up to the home-court advantage-paying spots in the conference.
So what's to be rectified? In many cases, Orlando's offense is what it is at this point in the year. Being at full strength figures to make life easier, but the group peaked at around league-average ratings metrically before the injuries started to accumulate after just five games. The year-long rut may mean the margins made up in the closing stretch may not be as drastic as it could feel.
Orlando's identifying formula to victory for multiple seasons running now starts with the knowledge that their scoring won't lead the way. Rather, their defense has to, and oftentimes does, drag opponents into the mud with them. It's this element that Orlando's efforts have lacked as of late.
The Magic's defensive rating over its previous 10 games is just 113.4, pairing the league's worst offense in that time with the 17th-ranked defense. With a -13.1 net rating, it's mostly been a matter of not having enough offense (not uncharacteristic, although frustrating) or not having enough defense (very uncharacteristic, equally frustrating) that's spurning Orlando's issues.
"Good teams find ways to pull themselves out sooner than later," veteran guard Cory Joseph told reporters in the Magic locker room Thursday.
Joseph has been in seven different locker rooms around the NBA in his now 14-year career, including the title-winning San Antonio group in 2014. No one on the roster is more well-equipped for the peaks and valleys an 82-game season offers, and he makes sure to share his insights whenever possible.
"Nobody's gonna pull us out of this but ourselves," Joseph continued. "It sounds cliche, but with those other teams, we've known that.
"We're not playing our best basketball right now but that's when you focus on the fine details within the details to pull each other out and be there for your brother," Joseph later added. "If we focus more on that, which we will, we'll see it start to turn."
Orlando isn't yet ready to panic, but they're aware of the time crunch facing them to get things back in line as the postseason sprint looms.
"We're at a point of the season now that it's time to kind of step it up and do that," Joseph said. "We can't always keep saying it's a long season."
Speaking Tuesday in Toronto, Banchero pointed to past instances where his team dealt with adversity. He felt his Magic always came out the other side of it, and he assured this instance wouldn't be any different.
"Even though it looks pretty bad right now," Banchero said, "we'll make it."
