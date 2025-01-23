Franz Wagner Available to Return Thursday vs. Portland Trail Blazers
ORLANDO, Fla. – It's official: After a 20-game absence due to a torn right oblique and return to play conditioning, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is available to make his return versus the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night.
In total, Wagner missed nearly seven weeks after tearing a right abdominal muscle on December 6 at Philadelphia. His upgrade to available comes after being listed as questionable on Orlando's injury report Wednesday.
"I feel really good," Wagner said Thursday morning at the Magic's shootaround. "It's super exciting. Like I said last time, it was pretty challenging mentally and boring as well, so I'm happy to play soon.
"It was a long process and I'm not the most patient person, so [it was] not that easy for me, but it feels good to be done with it."
The fourth-year forward has appeared in 25 games this season, in which the Magic are 16-9. Twenty of those games without All-Star third-year forward Paolo Banchero, who suffered a more severe version of the same injury just five games into the regular season. Wagner was averaging career-high marks across the board before being sidelined – 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
As his shot volume and offensive reliance increased in Banchero's absence, so too did the level of his play. Prior to his unfortunate injury news, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley was busy flying the flag for Wagner to earn a first-ever All-Star selection.
After Banchero missed 34 games and returned on Jan. 10 vs. Milwaukee, the Magic now get Wagner – his fellow star 6-10 offensive engine – back to run alongside him. The two shared many details about their recovery process along the way. So, what intel did he have to share about coming back from the long layoff?
"Just, first of all, to take my time and not rush back," Wagner said. "Also, be aware that it's a long time out, and whether it's conditioning or rhythm, that stuff takes time to get back. So, to give [myself] a little bit of a grace period [and] to not expect everything to be back right away."
But make no mistake: his return has been much-anticipated. Now that it's here, Orlando is welcoming him back with open arms.
"Yeah it's good vibes," rookie forward Tristan da Silva said of the team's morale Thursday morning as Wagner's imminent return loomed. "Obviously we're all happy to have him back, you know, kind of slowly creeping back in. But it's good to see more bodies out there and actually have our top players coming back."
The slumping Magic could use a boost. Heading into Thursday's Trail Blazer matchup – the only one this season at the Kia Center – Orlando has lost four straight games and sits at 23-22 in the Eastern Conference,
Aside from Wagner's return, the Magic are awaiting the returns of fellow starters Jalen Suggs and Goga Bitadze, plus an array of contributors who have dealt with nagging injuries. The Magic, after losing just 157 total games all last season, have already lost 143 games this year because of injury or illness.
As da Silva put it Thursday, the Magic are optimistic about what the fully healthy future holds.
"Looking forward to the games where everybody is back just because we've had a massive amount of guys being down," da Silva said.
"Everybody did their best to keep me in good spirits," Wagner said. "Obviously, that starts with me as well, but no, the team's been great.
"I think that you can recognize who those pieces are that are all coming back, one, but just having a team that’s going to, at some point, be whole," Mosley said Thursday. "We haven’t been whole other than five games this year, and I think that’s very important for us to register and recognize. So getting guys back slowly, and you see the rehab the guys have done [and] the work they’ve done to get themselves back on the court, but just to join the group again on the court is so important and it does lift guys’ spirits up a ton.”
MORE: Orlando-Portland Injury Report – who's playing, who's out for Thursday night?
In the few instances Banchero and Wagner have been able to share the floor this season, the Magic have flourished. Per NBA.com's lineup tool, Banchero and Wagner have played 109 minutes together this season spread across the first five games. In those minutes, the Magic have a +8.3 net rating – 114.2 offensive rating and 105.9 defensive rating.
For context, in the 14 games without either Banchero or Wagner available, Orlando's net rating is -3.7. In that stretch between Dec. 8 and Jan. 9, the Magic owned the 29th-ranked offense (104.7 off. rating) and maintained a 108.4 defensive rating.
The Magic won't be at full health just yet. Having its star frontcourt pair back together, however? That's a step in the direction Orlando has been yearning to run ever since November.
He may not need the fanfare or the WWE-themed entrances when his name is called, though.
"I just want to have my normal pregame routine and then go play a game."
