What Jamahl Mosley said after Magic epic comeback vs. Nuggets

The Orlando Magic were down 14 points at halftime against the Denver Nuggets, but they returned to the locker room at the end of the game in celebration after erasing the deficit and claiming a one-point victory by a score of 127-126.

After losing by 15 points to the lottery-bound Charlotte Hornets the night before, the Magic's spirits were deflated. Just 24 hours later, their mood took a 180-degree turn. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley shared what he said to his team in his postgame press conference.

“Yeah, I just told them in the locker room, [I’m] proud of how they responded after last night. Knowing we could play better basketball than we did," Mosley said postgame.

"I was more proud of how they kept their composure the entire time, communicated at a high level of what we were trying to do and what we’re trying to accomplish throughout that game. And you got to; you know our fans were great. Our guys were composed, they did it the right way, they trusted each other and got to stops when we needed them.”

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley calls out in the second half against the Denver Nuggets. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Magic complete another big comeback

This isn't the first time the Magic have come back from a double-digit deficit this season, and it probably won't be the last. The Magic know how to stay composed when things don't go their way, and that is a crucial part of the team that allows them to be successful.

At the beginning of the game, the Magic came out aggressive, but they struggled to find ways containing Nikola Jokic. The Magic took advantage when Jokic was on the sidelines, and that was a big part of why they were able to come out on top.

Even when Jokic returned, he wreaked havoc on the Magic defense, but Orlando was able to match his production with their own unique way. Anthony Black's 38 points were also a huge help.

Wins like these will also help add confidence to the Magic when they are looking for it down the line. This should put them in position to stay in games that they otherwise wouldn't have in years past.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Desmond Bane keeping Magic afloat in latest NBA power rankings

It's time to start giving Magic rookies some more minutes

Magic may get reprieve after Hornets star's injury

Kon Knueppel exit hurts Hornets, but Magic still lose

Nikola Jokic triple-double not enough as Magic beat Nuggets