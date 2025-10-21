Orlando Magic get exciting injury update going into season
Jalen Suggs has been the player that Magic fans have been waiting to hear good news on, and it seems things are starting to look up. Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said with a smile on his face that Suggs participated in 5-on-5 drills with full contact.
While his status for tomorrow’s season opener versus the Heat is still up in the air, this news shoots his likelihood of playing much higher than before. The sooner this team can become fully healthy and play as a complete unit, the quicker chemistry, which will be crucial come playoff time, will develop.
If Jalen Suggs does end up suiting up, it will likely be in a limited fashion. Allowing him to come off the bench and start finding a rhythm at his own pace would be more beneficial since it would allow that starting unit to play as well as they have been for their undefeated preseason, as well as take the pressure off of Jalen to come in and have to make an immediate impact.
Jalen Suggs off the bench, even if limited, could be an effective weapon for Mosley. With his defense and shooting, he could impact the game without having the ball in his hands. With the ball in his hands, Magic fans know how important he was to the team with their record without him last year being 21-26, and with him, 20-15. This is even more impressive given the injuries to both Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner last year.
The importance of Jalen Suggs goes beyond X's and O's. What he brings to the team when he's on the court is an infectous energy that extends through everyone he plays with. He helps bring another dimension to this team and when him and Desmond Bane finally get the opportunity to play together, opposing backcourts are going to feel the pressure those two can apply.
It’s worth noting that Jamahl Mosley has been consistent in focusing on the long-term health of Jalen Suggs throughout his recovery. Magic fans will have to see how Jalen responds to the full-contact drills come shootaround tomorrow for a better picture of how involved he will be come game time.