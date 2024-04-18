The Magic Insider

Why Magic SG Joe Ingles is 'Very Important' to Team's Success

Joe Ingles has been a veteran leader for the Orlando Magic this season, helping lead them to their first postseason appearance in four years.

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic signed Joe Ingles this offseason, they had the playoffs in mind.

Ingles has made the playoffs every year that he's been healthy since 2017 back when he was with the Utah Jazz. So signing with the Magic, a team that has missed the playoffs since 2020, seemed like a weird fit. However, he may have been the missing piece.

“Grandpa’s helped us out all year in every aspect," Jalen Suggs said. "Helping us grow up, helping us understand the seriousness of each moment and yet how to still have fun and enjoy being here as a young team."

Ingles averaged just 4.4 points per game for the Magic this past season, but his ability to be a facilitator within the offense and getting his teammates involved was crucial towards the chemistry of the team. He has also taken a massive role in being a vocal leader for the team.

He also shoots 43.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, which leads the team. Coach Jamahl Mosley said Ingles was "very important" to the team's game plan in terms of his perimeter shooting and defense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shoot a high volume of threes, so the Magic will have to do their best to counterbalance. That will involve a lot of their defense, but if they aren't hitting their shots, it will be extremely difficult to come out of this series on top.

Ingles and the Magic are back in action on Saturday against the Cavs. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

