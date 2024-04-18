The Magic Insider

Magic Star Paolo Banchero 'Looking Forward' to Playoffs

Paolo Banchero is making his first playoff appearance for the Orlando Magic.

ORLANDO - It didn't take long for Paolo Banchero to get the Orlando Magic back to the playoffs.

Less than two years ago, the Magic were 22-60 with the No. 1 overall pick. Now, the team has improved by 25 games and qualified for the No. 5 seed to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs, which begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

Despite the aura that the playoffs bring, Banchero doesn't seem to fazed by the bright lights.

"I don't think it feels very different," Banchero said. "Just, you know, with us playing [Cleveland] as many times we played them...They know us very well. So it does feel kind of regular just prepping for but obviously the environment, the atmosphere, the lights, and everything will be a little different, but I'm just looking forward to getting out there competing again."

Banchero has been extremely important for the Magic, leading the team in points, rebounds and assists. He took a step forward in each of those averages compared to his rookie year. His growth also was apparent beyond the box score. His cool, calm and collected demeanor matches his head coach Jamahl Mosley and that has helped him prepare for the moment.

The Magic are not minimizing the significance of the playoffs, they know they are at the next level. But the Magic see the game as the same as before. Go out, defend hard, distribute the ball on offense and play for one another. That formula, with Banchero as the head of the snake, is what will get the Magic through their playoff run.

