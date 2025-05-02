Pursuing Ja Morant May Not Be Worth Risk For Orlando Magic
Now that the season has ended for the Orlando Magic, the organization looks to bring additional talent into the building.
One name floated recently is Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Recently, Ashley Nicole Moss of CBS Sports proposed the idea of Morant in a Magic uniform, citing his dynamic offensive skillset as a solution for Orlando's woes.
"I think Ja Morant solves a lot of their offensive issues overnight," Moss said.
Throughout his six-year career, Morant has averaged 22.6 points per game and 7.4 assists, proving he is an offensive centerpiece. However, the 25-year-old was hampered by injuries and issues off the court.
In 2023-24, Morant was suspended for brandishing a gun on social media on two separate occasions. When Morant made his return, he sustained a season-ending shoulder injury. Additionally, Morant has eclipsed the 65-game mark just once in his career. Various injuries to top players mired Orlando's season, so adding another injury-plagued star may not be ideal.
Moreover, the Magic need 3-point shooting, which Morant lacks. Morant has knocked down just 31.6 percent of his attempts for his career. That won't be good enough, especially considering the price tag for Morant.
The Magic would likely have to surrender a historic haul to entice the Grizzlies. It would be more detrimental than beneficial.
Don Strouble is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at dondrums727455@gmail.com
X: @DonDocuments407