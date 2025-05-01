Jeff Weltman Says Orlando Magic Ready For A "Win-Now" Mindset
With the Orlando Magic losing in the first round for a second straight season, team leadership knows the rebuilding phase is coming to an end.
Win-now is the new mindset.
In a conversation with Mike Bianchi on 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman was encouraged by this season despite battling multiple injuries,
"We thought that for all of the body blows those were dealt throughout the season and constantly having to reinvent ourselves and settle on different ways to where we can play well, " Weltman said. "Everything else that we went through, shooting woes, that we landed in a place through all of that, that we can play well, and we were playing our best ball at the right time. I just try to figure out who we are, where we are, and what we need to do next. But I think there are a lot of encouraging takeaways from the season."
Weltman says it's time to enter the next phase. The plan is to surround rising stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner with more talent. The challenge is tough because the Magic have limited salary cap space.
"We're ready to kind of turn the page on our rebuild and enter the next stage of our team and look at look through a more win-now lens," Weltman said. "That being the case, I'm kind of glad that we have all of our assets in our back pocket. It's always kind of looking back and trying to select work. We've done better work, and I've done better, and I know our team needs to get better in a lot of areas, but I'm pleased with the way we finished the season."
Andrew Cherico is a contributor to the Magic Insider. He can be reached at andrewbelmont03@gmail.com
X: @Andrew_Cherico