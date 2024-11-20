Magic-Clippers Injury Report: Orlando Could Get Carter Jr. Back, Powell Out for LA
The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers do battle Wednesday night inside the Intuit Dome. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET from Inglewood, California.
Orlando is in the midst of a three-game road trip, and the matchup with the Clippers is the first of a back-to-back. The Magic will get the Lakers on Thursday night in the second half. Heading into the contest with the Clippers – their first time in the new building – Orlando rides a six-game winning streak.
The Clippers outlasted Golden State on Monday night by three points, improving to 8-7 on the young season.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering the Wednesday night matchup.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: Questionable (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero is set to miss his 11th consecutive game after tearing an oblique muscle during the fourth quarter of the Magic's Oct. 30 at Chicago.
After participating in part of the Magic's Tuesday practice in Los Angeles, Carter Jr. is listed as questionable for the matchup with the Clippers. That would suggest his return to play is imminent, as he's missed eight straight games and nine of the last 10 – mostly due to left foot plantar fasciitis while also briefly dealing with right knee tendinitis. Carter Jr. hasn't played since leaving the second quarter of Orlando's Nov. 3 loss at Dallas.
Carter Jr. has been Orlando's starting center when healthy, but Goga Bitadze has filled in his role nicely in Carter Jr.'s absence.
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
- Kawhi Leonard: OUT (right knee injury recovery)
- Norman Powell: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Powell appeared on the injury report on Tuesday after scoring 23 points in the Clippers' win over Golden State on Monday. This season, he'd been averaging 23.3 points on 49.0 FG% and 48.7 3PT%. Yet, he won't go versus the Magic on Wednesday night. He's the Clippers' leading scorer this season.
Leonard has yet to play this season as nagging knee issues have prevented his return to action for the Clippers.
