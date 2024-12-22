Magic Lose Moe Wagner to Torn ACL for Remainder of Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a torn ACL in his left knee, Magic on SI learned. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
ESPN's Shams Charania was first to break the news. The Magic confirmed the news shortly after.
The incident occurred with 2:33 to play in the first quarter of Orlando's win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, December 21. He jump-stopped as he prepared to go up for a shot attempt, but in doing so, his left knee gave out and he collapsed in a heap on the Kia Center floor.
Wagner made attempts to get up before realizing he couldn't. He shook his head toward the Magic bench. prompting Orlando to call a timeout. One by one, his teammates, coaches, and Orlando's medical staff huddled over him.
He was eventually lifted up and carried off the court by teammates Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs. He did not return to the contest and was ruled out at halftime.
MORE: 'It Was For Moe': How the Magic pulled together and rallied to victory despite Wagner's loss
Wagner, 27, was in the midst of a career season coming off the Magic bench. The 6-foot-10 German big appeared in all 30 of Orlando's games thus far, making one start. In those contests, he averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 18.8 minutes. a game. He shot 56.2 percent from the field.
He was the Magic's fourth-leading scorer this season, trailing only Paolo Banchero, Moe's brother Franz, and Jalen Suggs.
As of Dec. 22, Wagner ranked second in the NBA for total points off the bench and 15th in field goal percentage. Wagner led or tied Orlando in scoring once and in rebounding four times this season, scoring in double figures 23 times. He posted a career-high 32 points on Dec. 15 vs. New York.
He's made 241 career regular-season appearances with the Magic since signing on April 27, 2021 with the franchise.
