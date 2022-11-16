Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Orlando Magic will wrap up its seven-game homestand tonight against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ORLANDO - With an opportunity to close out its seven game homestand above .500 with a win tonight, there is a lot at stake for this Orlando Magic (4-10) roster.

And the only thing in its way is a young but talented Minnesota Timberwolves (6-8) team.

Here are three big things to watch when the Timberwolves make its way to Orlando in this interconference battle.

Will Paolo Banchero or Wendell Carter Jr. be Available?

Orlando could be without two of its starters against Minnesota.

With Paolo Banchero still listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, the team had a new addition to its lengthy injury report.

The status of Wendell Carter Jr. is officially now up in the air as the forward is battling a plantar fascia strain in his right foot.

Despite the No. 1 pick missing the latter part of this homestand, the Magic have managed to stay afloat over the past three games (2-1.)

But losing Carter Jr., the teams third losing scorer (16.3) would be a huge blow in a thin frontcourt rotation.

Should the big man be absent tonight, expect center Mo Bamba to fill in his place in the starting rotation.

Can the Magic's Second Unit Bring Fire and Fight Once Again?

Trailing by double digits heading into the second half of Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Jamahl Mosley searched for a different look early in the third quarter.

And this different look came from his second unit consisting of R.J Hampton, Terrence Ross, Caleb Houstan, Kevon Harris and Mo Bamba.

"I think our bench did a great job coming in the game, trying to play with some fire, play with some fight and that intensity," Mosley said. "You gotta give them credit for coming in and being ready when their number was called."

Headlining this group was Bamba (14 points and 10 rebounds), Hampton (10 points) and Houstan (6 points and 2 of 5 from three) which posted a plus/minus of +4 over nine minutes in the period.

Currently posting just 31 bench points per game (sixth-worst in the NBA) Mosley would certainly love to see another showing such as the one that ignited a near second-half comeback on Monday.

Who Can Seize the Momentum Early?

Coming off a 129-124 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Timberwolves are coming off two days of rest and a victory against a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota has managed to hover around .500 in the early stages of the season despite already suffering two separate three game losing streaks - with the Cavaliers win snapping the most recent.

But Orlando on the other hand has already defeated three teams that should be joining Minnesota in the postseason during this home stretch in the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

The Timberwolves would love to continue its winning ways throughout this tough road stretch, playing five of its next seven away from home.

While Orlando looks to close of its homestand with a positive record against another Western Conference contender.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

