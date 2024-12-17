Orlando Magic Mourn the Loss of Former G League Player Jānis Timma
Former Orlando Magic G League player Jānis Timma has passed away in Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reported early Tuesday morning. He was 32.
According to the report, the initial cause of death is an apparent suicide. The reasons behind the tragedy are currently under investigation.
Born in Kraslava, Latvia, on July 2, 1992, the 6-foot-7 forward was the 60th and last pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Two years later, Timma's draft rights were traded to the Magic in exchange for Luke Ridnour.
"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Janis Timma, who was a member of Orlando's Summer League team in 2021 and spent time with Lakeland (now Osceola) of the NBA G League in 2021-22," said the Magic-owning DeVos family and the team in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him."
Timma played five games with the Magic's Las Vegas Summer League team in 2021, averaging 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes a game. Current Magic players Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony all featured on that Summer League team, and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley manned the sidelines.
He'd go on to play part of the 2021-22 G League season with the Lakeland Magic (now Osceola), appearing in 20 games and making three starts while averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds spanning 20 minutes a night.
He had an extensive playing career overseas, which began at age 15 with Latvian team ASK Riga in 2008-2009.
He then made stops at the following:
- 2009-11: DSN Riga (Latvia)
- 2011-12: Liepājas Lauvas (Latvia)
- 2012-14: Ventspils (Latvia)
- 2014-2015: VEF Riga (Latvia)
- 2015-2017: Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)
- 2017-2018: Baskonia (Spain)
- 2018-2019: Olympiacos (Greece)
- 2019-2021: Khimki Moscow (Russia)
- 2021: UNICS Kazan (Russia)
- 2022: Lakeland Magic (G League)
- 2022-23: Grises de Humacao (Puerto Rico)
- 2023: Darussafaka (Turkey)
- 2024: Monbus Obradoiro (Galicia)
