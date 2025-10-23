Orlando Magic offense has a trick up its sleeve
One Big Play from last night's Magic game...
The Orlando Magic might have just found their next calling card go-to offensive action.
On opening night, in the opening play, Orlando's offense generates a wide open alley-oop for Wendell Carter Jr. at the rim.
How'd they get such an easy shot to start the game?
Gravity, attention, and fear.
The moment the Magic opened the season with a Bane-Banchero pick-and-roll, the writing was on the wall – this offense is going to look different, hopefully drastically different, than seasons prior.
This Orlando team, when fully healthy, is full of playmakers, shooters, scorers, or as Coach Mosley put it when describing Suggs and Bane, "you have quick decision makers; you have ball-handlers that can also make plays"
Having more versatile offensive options opens up the playbook where nearly anything is on the table, allowing players to be utilized in different roles to get the most out of their full skillsets.
Desmond Bane as the P&R Ball-Handler with Paolo Banchero as the P&R Roll-Man provides a base set for Orlando's offense to consistently create good shots going forward.
When I asked Desmond how he likes the looks his team generates with Bane initiating Pick-and-Roll and Banchero as the short-roll playmaker, Bane raved about the attention Paolo draws from the defense:
It is honestly the first time I have ever been in a Pick-and-Roll situation with somebody that is feared more than me, or equally as much as me.- Desmond Bane
So I think we are getting exactly what we want.
You know, first play of the game, I hit (Paolo) in the pocket, and he makes a play.
I think organizationally, we got some things to clean up, but late game, I think that is something we can definitely go to and thrive off of.
Just as Des entered the press conference, I asked Banchero the same question – how does Paolo like the shots this team generates with Bane on the ball running Pick-and-Roll with Paolo as the roller?
Banchero says the team can't run the play enough:
I actually told him during the game, we gotta do more of that…it causes such a problem.- Paolo Banchero
Obviously, he draws a lot of attention with the ball in his hands coming off screens, so for me, being able to use that, be a screener, get easy looks.
Involving Bane's on-ball shooting gravity and creator feel with Banchero's downhill short-roll playmaking in the same set is one of the most complementary ways to maximize their strengths.
Think of how Jamal Murray naturally plays off Nikola Jokic, or how Kyrie complemented LeBron back on the Cavs, all star scorers whose guards can shoot anywhere and demand attention on the perimeter with the ball in their hands while the big man playmaking hub creates a good look just about every time they stroll downhill through the paint.
Flanking a 2-man duo as dynamic as Bane and Banchero with 3pt shooters who can attack closeouts, keep the ball moving, and hit the open jumper using quick "0.5 second decision-making" creates an instantly reliable halfcourt playcall this Magic team can rely on in some variation any time they want.
If they didn't have another star in Franz Wagner splitting the scoring load and Suggs bringing his own creation to the table, the Bane-Banchero 2-man game could probably handle an entire offensive load in and of itself.