Orlando Magic's new offensive style has a catch
Going from one of the worst 3pt shooting teams in league history to coaching Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Jase Richardson, and a healthy Jalen Suggs must feel like a breath of fresh air only Kirby can gasp.
Last season, the Orlando Magic's low-rated offense was primarily saved by two high-usage players willing points into reality with foul-drawing downhill drives from Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.
With two 3pt snipers and two point guards now in the mix, the offense could be due for a total overhaul.
Desmond Bane has proven his malleability can help a team win in a multitude of ways, from on the ball creating offense to off the ball stretching the floor.
In the season before last, Jalen Suggs had a career year shooting the leather off the rock.
Could we see Jamahl Mosley reinvent Orlando's offense where the focal point is setting up the team's 3pt shooters as much as it's opening up driving lanes for the big wing stars?
How will expertise from new assistant coaches Joe Prunty and God Shammgod factor into these new-look schemes?
During the Magic's first preseason game in Puerto Rico, Coach Mosley reveals his first hand.
In one set, Mosley combines the on-ball creation of a Paolo pick-and-roll as the off-ball Desmond Bane stagger screen distraction plays out on the other side – who will defenses respect first?
Read, react, execute – if either action draws two defenders to one side, someone must be open.
When I asked Coach Mosley how the offense could shift from Franz and Paolo initiating on the ball to more sets off the ball for shooters like Bane and Suggs, he had this to say:
"I think with Jalen being back on the floor, as well as Desmond here, you have quick decision makers; you have ball-handlers that can also make plays.- Jamahl Mosley
And so, when you have that, you have four or five guys on the court at one time that can go make something happen.
And I think that takes a lot of pressure off of Franz and Paolo to try to create more than they need to.
That the ball's gonna hit their hands after its shifted side-to-side and they have a big time 3pt threat, a big time playmaker in Desmond Bane as well as Jalen.
So I think those are gonna big key pieces for us moving forward."
With Bane fighting for the heavy weight title of Most Versatile Shooter Alive and Suggs finding new ways to improve each season, let alone two backup point guards who can drill open threes, make good decisions with the ball, and guard their yard defensively in the proven vet Tyus Jones and hungry rook Jase Richardson, Orlando suddenly has more shooters than they can play at once.
When I asked Jamahl if his principles of playing with 'pace, space, and the pass' has changed since his first days as Magic head coach and if this new unit will be the best version of that mindset, Jamahl doubled down on the defensive identity leading to forced turnovers and easy transition opportunities being just as important for this offense's success as hitting the open 3pt jump shots they're creating:
Yes, I think so. I will continue to say, having the defense that we had this past year, being #2 in the league, but also, being able to convert on the other end.- Jamahl Mosley
A lot of it we talked about was shooting, and spacing the floor that way. We did have a lot of open looks.
The other side of it is, once you get a stop, you have to convert on the other end.
You make two or three more layups in transition, your offense changes. It changes the way teams can defend you, because they know once you've gotten that stop, you're getting out and running."