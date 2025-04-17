Magic Offer Perspective on Florida State Shooting: 'It's Tragic'
ORLANDO, Fla. – Before Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley fielded questions about his team's practice and upcoming first-round NBA playoff series with the Boston Celtics, he addressed much more serious matters unfolding elsewhere in Florida.
Per reporting from the Associated Press, multiple victims were reported in a shooting Thursday on the campus of Florida State University.
Authorities had not yet released details about the suspect or how the shooting unfolded, the AP said, but a suspect was taken into police custody.
"I think this is the opportunity right now to talk about putting things in perspective," said Mosley, who was meeting reporters for a scheduled post-practice availability Thursday. "What's going on at Florida State – ongoing, with the lives lost ... – I just want to send thoughts, prayers that things are handled speedily and that we can just continue to pray for those that have been impacted by this, to understand that lives are more important, and human beings are more important than a basketball game or a playoff series at any given time. That's what we need to continually remember in these moments right now."
Earlier this season, in November, Mosley similarly addressed a shooting that unfolded in downtown Orlando while his Magic team was on a five-game road trip prior to squaring off with the Cleveland Cavaliers, calling the situation "sickening." He's also taken time this year to note the devastating wildfires that burned through Los Angeles in January and offered condolences for the passing of University of South Florida head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.
Asked what kind of message he hoped his team and a community could hear in such a time, Mosley said: "It's about coming together. It's about finding the human being in everything we do, because lives are being lost and have been lost. I think we play a game of basketball, but I think the faster we can understand about coming together as human beings, the better things can be. It's how things heal, it's how you connect with people, is the most important thing, and finding a way to share and spread love versus the other side of it.
"We talk about a lot of things, and us being a tied-together, close-knit group, we celebrate each other. And I think that's what it starts – it doesn't have to have tragedy to be able to talk about the things that you're grateful for in life. And we do that often to celebrate each other, to celebrate this community who constantly supports us, and that we are blessed and privileged to be in this situation, because not everybody has that. So our ability to not take it for granted and to appreciate that the small, minor blessings that we have, you want to have that every single day and every single morning that you're given the opportunity to wake up."
Forward Jonathan Isaac, who attended Florida State for one year in 2016-17 before declaring for the NBA Draft, also met with reporters for a scheduled post-practice availability Thursday. He'd just found out about the news prior to stepping behind the mic.
“I actually just heard it right before this press conference, so my mind is kind of all over the place," Isaac said. "Obviously, I don’t have the details, but it’s tragic and I’m sad about it. I’m sad about anything that happens like this anywhere, but for it to happen at Florida State takes a toll, means a lot. I’ll absolutely be praying for everybody involved, and hopefully everything is cleared up soon.”
Asked similarly about the message he'd hope for a community experiencing a tragedy like that to hear, Isaac issued a sobering reminder that there is no bright side to such situations.
"“It’s tough, man," he said. "The Bible says to grieve with those who grieve, mourn with those who mourn. So during this time, it’s not really a feel-good message and, ‘Oh, everything’s gonna be okay.’ It’s man, we gotta get through this.
"It’s hard, it’s difficult, and just know that I’ll be praying and trying to help as much as I can.”
