Magic Outlast Celtics Late to Win Game 3; Boston Leads Series 2-1
ORLANDO, Fla. – With the score knotted at 91-all and 2:31 left to play, Franz Wagner went on to score the Orlando Magic's next – and final – four points.
Yet, his most impactful shot might've been a miss.
As Boston opted to not foul down two and play for a stop, Wagner's late-clock three missed. But, the long rebound meant the Boston Celtics had to spend extra time corralling the long board.
By the time they finally did, Boston had just 0.3 seconds for a game-tying or game-winning shot attempt. Derrick White's lob pass hit the rim, it careened away. With it, the Magic secured a 95-93 Game 3 victory for their first win of the series.
Wagner's 32 points led the Magic's scoring effort, and he was tailed by Paolo Banchero's 29 in the victory. Orlando's star duo combined for 61 points, marking the third straight game of 20-plus points for them.
They joined Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway as the only sets of Magic teammates to do that in playoff history. O'Neal and Hardaway did it on two separate occasions.
A returning Jayson Tatum, who missed Game 2 because of a bone bruise in his right wrist, torched Orlando for a game-high 36 points.
But, it wasn't enough for the No. 2-seed Celtics to win their first game in the Kia Center since October 2022.
Here's what else stood out about the Magic's gutsy Friday night victory.
Magic defense steps up
Boston's offense, which was scoring 120.5 points per 100 possessions through two games, met a much stiffer challenge from Orlando's defense in Game 3.
The Magic forced 21 Celtic turnovers – the most in a game this season for the defending champions – and converted them to 26 points.
And, Boston's historic three-point shooting was limited to just 27 attempts from distance, its fewest attempts in a game this season.
Outside of Tatum, Orlando did well to minimize the impact of his supporting cast. Jaylen Brown totaled 19 points and Derrick White had 16, but no one else finished in double figures.
The Magic bench outscored Boston's, which was short a player due to Jrue Holiday's injury absence, 18-9.
Role reversal
Not dissimilar to Games 1 and 2, the Magic brought the fight to the Celtics early – this time with the backing of a packed Kia Center. With the help of reserve guard Anthony Black's two-way play, Orlando withstoof an early Boston burst and led after the first quarter for the first time in the series.
Shortly into the second quarter, though, Black was whistled for his third personal foul after a Magic challenge intended to overturn an out-of-bounds call instead assessed a proximity foul on the Orlando guard.
The Celtics closed the half on a 28-14 stretch from that point, which included a 14-0 run that spanned over five minutes right before the halftime buzzer.
But after the Magic struggled mightily out of half in the third quarters of the series' first two games and were a total minus-19, they flipped the script in Game 3.
Orlando opened the third on a 16-3 run to retake the lead, then outscored Boston 24-11 in the frame.
Leading 73-70 heading into the final quarter, the Magic needed every bit of that three-point cushion in a neck-and-neck fourth quarter.
