The Orlando Magic survived a late comeback from the Miami Heat on Friday night, securing a 106-105 win inside Kia Center in what was Paolo Banchero's return (more on that below).

What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's dive into it!

Paolo Banchero returns:

Banchero returned to action Friday night after missing 10 games with a left groin injury. At the start, he was moving well, knocked down an open catch-and-shoot 3-pointer in rhythm, was making the right reads when he drew extra eyes and was keeping the flow moving offensively.

Yes, Banchero was on a pretty severe minutes restriction, playing just 20 minutes. Outside of his first stint, his impact wasn't as potent. He logged nine points on 3-of-8 shooting with six rebounds and two assists.

Banchero will eventually get his feet under him. Tonight showcased the good and bad, but that was too be expected against one of the NBA's best defenses.

Jalen Suggs ignites Magic's third quarter surge:

Jalen Suggs flipped a switch in the third quarter on both ends of the floor. Suggs was his usual self at the point-of-attack, but where he really carried the Magic was offensively.

He knocked down three 3-pointers while relentlessly attacking the rim off the bounce. He scored 15 of his 22 points in the frame alone, accounting for half of the Magic's 30 third-quarter points while nearly outscoring the Heat (19 points) by himself.

He was everywhere, finishing with 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, adding five assists, three rebounds plus one block and steal apiece. The Magic finished a plus-15 from -point range, coughed up the ball only 10 times (to the Heat's 15) and missed three fewer free throws.

But Suggs also outplayed Davion Mitchell (subject to foul trouble), ultimately making a big difference.

Despite poor fourth quarter, Orlando survived:

Orlando has been a good team in the clutch, defined as situations where the point differential is five points or fewer in the final five minutes, this season. However, they were at the wrong end of the spectrum Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite a late Heat comeback attempt -- fueled by Norman Powell, who scored a Heat-high 28 points -- Orlando persevered. The Magic shot just 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) in the fourth quarter, but were able to scrape by.

Thank you, Franz Wagner!

