How To Watch Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), Peacock (national)
Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), AM 670 The Score for English broadcast, am 1200 for Spanish (Chicago)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (12-8) and Chicago Bulls (9-10) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 25th, the Magic lost to the Bulls 110-98. Last season, the Magic won two of three against the Bulls. The Magic are 61-68 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-31 in home games and 27-37 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Franz Wagner
F Tristan da Silva
BULLS
G Josh Giddey
G Coby White
C Nikola Vucevic
F Ayo Dosunmu
F Matas Buzelis
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)
BULLS
Julian Philips: Questionable - Illness
Lachlan Olbrich: Probable - Calf
Jalen Smith: Out - Hamstring
Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder
Dalen Terry: Out - Calf
Zach Collins: Out - Wrist
Isaac Okoro: Out - Back
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Magic -7.5 (-112), Bulls +7.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Magic -290, Bulls +235
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black on takeways after beating Pistons: "Just that we're tough. We withstood the runs. They're a physical team, tough team. Thought we met them, we brought that to them today and think we just did a good job combating that, staying the course, weathering the storm and just making big plays down the stretch."