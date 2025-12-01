How To Watch Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Magic Insider

A preview of Monday night's game between the Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls.
Oct 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) takes a shot as Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) tries to defend in the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), Peacock (national)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), AM 670 The Score for English broadcast, am 1200 for Spanish (Chicago)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (12-8) and Chicago Bulls (9-10) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 25th, the Magic lost to the Bulls 110-98. Last season, the Magic won two of three against the Bulls. The Magic are 61-68 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 34-31 in home games and 27-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

BULLS

G Josh Giddey

G Coby White

C Nikola Vucevic

F Ayo Dosunmu

F Matas Buzelis

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)

BULLS

Julian Philips: Questionable - Illness

Lachlan Olbrich: Probable - Calf

Jalen Smith: Out - Hamstring

Noa Essengue: Out - Shoulder

Dalen Terry: Out - Calf

Zach Collins: Out - Wrist

Isaac Okoro: Out - Back

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic -7.5 (-112), Bulls +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -290, Bulls +235

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black on takeways after beating Pistons: "Just that we're tough. We withstood the runs. They're a physical team, tough team. Thought we met them, we brought that to them today and think we just did a good job combating that, staying the course, weathering the storm and just making big plays down the stretch."

