Orlando Magic "see themselves" in Oklahoma City Thunder players
Coach Jamahl Mosley gave props to his crew at media day, saying, “Every team in the league looks at the champion and sees how they measure up, and I think our guys I’ve done a great job at looking at what OKC has done and seeing some of themselves in them…” and he added that they have put their own flavor into the mix.
The most obvious similarity between both teams is their jail yard defense and how it neuters rivals. Last year, OKC was the top-ranked defense, and Orlando was second despite missing Jalen Suggs, a premium point-of-attack pest, for 47 games.
Every team will go through an offensive famine in the postseason, but the only teams that can survive it are the ones that can guard plus rebound at a high level. OKC and Orlando check these boxes because of their strong pick-and-roll defense and speed at helping off the sides.
The other likeness between these squads is that both of their star players can get to the line at will. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 8.8 attempts per game last year, and Paolo Banchero logged 8.4. Aside from looking like oversized running backs crashing into the line of scrimmage, this skill is one of the most valuable a player can bring to his squad. Here’s why.
1. Incessantly going to the body puts the opponent in foul trouble, at some point putting in a reserve player, who may be less suited for the task.
2. In a tight game, heading to the line frequently can give teammates a breather when they need it.
3. Constantly going eliminates the chance for the opponent to generate a good flow on offense because defenses usually get an opportunity to set up after the second attempt.
The only downside to going to the line often is that a player is taking more hits, which adds up over time, unless they are selling calls, like some do.
Banchero attempted 42.3 percent of his attempts between 0-10 feet in 2024-25, routinely catching the main schemes of opposing teams and still shot above average at close range. Additionally, his mid-range shot is slowly but steadily improving, and he last made 44 percent. Keep in mind the league average is 41.6 percent. He converted 39.5 percent and 41 percent in those spots the two years before that.
If he takes another leap in the in-between area, it will be a significant step in getting closer to the highest level of NBA players. Take note: SGA unquestionably became an elite player when he started making over half his shots in the middle. Banchero's got a great chance to get there because he is in the top one percent of NBA talent.