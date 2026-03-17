Magic need Jalen Suggs to snatch Shai Gilgeous Alexander's MVP chain

The 53-15 Oklahoma City Thunder visit the 38-29 Orlando Magic tonight.

The Thunder are off to another dominant season, led by their world-conquering MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and endless defensive depth flanking him.

The Magic are finally finding their groove in an up-and-down year despite the seven-game win streak coming to an end in Atlanta last night to a soaring Hawks team.

Sporting the 12th-best record in the NBA while sitting on the 5th-seed in the East, (T-Toronto) Orlando's season is finally heading in the right direction.

What do the Magic need to key in on to quiet the Thunder before it storms?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Contain Shai without doubling or fouling

Feb 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives past Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Magic must slow down Shai, somehow some way, which very few teams have been able to do this season.



Orlando has a slew of elite perimeter defenders it can throw at SGA to show him different looks and hope to slow him up, starting with Jalen Suggs, though some of their best defenders are out to injury.



This needs to be a big Jalen Suggs game to give Orlando their best chance at winning – tough defense navigating screens against one of the savviest drivers in the game, ideally forcing SGA into a few tough missed shots and turnovers, allowing Suggs and Orlando to quickly push the pace off them.



“If your point guard isn’t kicking the ball ahead, you’re not going to be as good as you could be.” - Kevin Durant





🏀 “If your point guard isn’t KICKING THE BALL AHEAD, you’re not going to be as good as you could be!” - Kevin Durant (@HoustonRockets)



🧠 Great point guards ALWAYS EARLY THE BALL UP!



👀 Study how Tyrese Halliburton PASSES THE BALL!



(Via @PxcersFTW 🎥)pic.twitter.com/EFs1mB5AH0 https://t.co/UXc98ghRLy — HoopDreamsBball🏀🧠 (@hoopdreamsbball) March 13, 2026

2. Force Tough Shots and Secure Defensive Rebounds

Dec 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since February 1, these two teams are playing at a level that's closer to one another than meets the eye.





During this stretch of roughly 20 games, the Thunder are 15-4 with the 8th-best PD (+7.6), while the Magic are 13-7 with the 12th-best PD. (+4.1)





Orlando's offense rates Top-5 at playing safe with the ball (5th TOV%) and drawing fouls. (4th FT Rate)



OKC's defense rates slightly behind at forcing turnovers (8th TOV%), but its just ahead when it comes to defending without fouling. (3rd FT Rate)



OKC rates 7th at not turning the ball over, while the Magic have slipped to 17th recently. Orlando's defense has found success in two areas, forcing tough shots (7th eFG%) and winning the rebounding battle. (11th DRB%)



The Thunder's offense rates just 14th in shooting efficiency eFG% and 23rd in offensive rebounding ORB%.



Orlando dominating these two areas, forcing tough shots without fouling and then securing the rebound to finish the defensive possession, is a huge advantage the Magic must key in on to lean their own strengths up against the other team's weaknesses to ideally gain a leg up in a few four factors.



The Magic finding a way to win the free throw margin against one of the smartest free-throw drawers in the league in the reigning MVP will be a challenge, but being on their home floor might help.



Orlando winning the points off turnovers margin due to their ability to force live turnovers and score off them would be another way to take advantage of their safe play, but the Thunder specialize in the same thing; whichever team wins the margins on its own strengths will increase their odds to win.

3. Play though Paolo the playmaking hub

Feb 3, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Over his last 35 games, Banchero is averaging 24 PPG - 9 RPG - 5 APG / 3 TO while shooting 52% eFG% on a 48-36-78 line and getting up 13 twos, 4 threes, and 8 free throws per game.



The Magic unlocking Banchero's short-roll elbow playmaking and overall off-ball movement to get him more downhill more often along with Paolo's willingness to share the rock and move around with purpose off ball has helped Paolo find his most efficient scoring season yet despite taking fewer jumpers on the way.



More efficient shot selection has improved Banchero's efficiency, and when his teammates taking the wide open threes he creates are knockdown 3pt shooters, this offense becomes a lot harder to stop.



Orlando finding the right mix recently of more Suggs and Bane on the ball, finding them more looks for three, and finding more screens and rolls for Banchero have been one reason its working.



Another is Paolo simply making the effort plays happen more often – using his size and quick second jump to crash the offensive glass after his own drives, using his speed and footwork to run the floor hard for early post position seals, using his timing and explosiveness to lurk behind actions before flying north-south in semi-transition to get a quick power eurostep bump and finish floater while often drawing the AND1 foul through contact.



If The Magic continue to run plays through the hands of their best ball-handlers, scorers, and decision makers while purposefully hunting threes for its best shooters, their offense will keep on humming smoothly.