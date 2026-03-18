Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Drops 40, Proving Too Much For Magic

The Orlando Magic are disappointed after a 113-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder inside the Kia Center.

The Magic fell behind early, trailing by as much as 18 points, but they managed to chip away at their deficit and cut it to a one-point game at halftime. The Magic's run late in the second quarter showed signs of what the team had when it won seven games in a row and it carried into the third quarter.

The Magic were able to build a seven-point lead in the third quarter, but the Thunder raced back and ended up leading 85-79 going into the fourth. The Magic started the final frame off hot with an 11-4 run to retake the lead, but that was the last time Orlando was ahead.

The Thunder rallied in the fourth quarter by scoring eight straight points, building a lead they would never let go of.

Magic Show Promise, But Fall vs. Thunder

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played like an MVP by dropping 40 points on 14 of 27 shooting from the field. He was joined in double figures by Chet Holmgren, who had a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Ajay Mitchell, who added 16 points of his own.

Paolo Banchero was the leading scorer for the Magic with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Desmond Bane was right behind Banchero with 16 while Jalen Suggs added 14 to the box score. Tristan da Silva joined them in double figures with 13. Wendell Carter Jr. and Jevon Carter had 11 points apiece.

There were moments during the game where the Magic showed how far they have come as a team, but the margin of error against a team like the Thunder is incredibly slim. The Magic made too many small mistakes that the Thunder took advantage of.

It's a positive sign that the Magic are showing progress, but the loss shows how far they have to go to compete with the best in the league and losses at this stage in the season can prove costly in the Eastern Conference standings.

What's Next For Magic?

The Magic are heading out on the road for a quick game against the Charlotte Hornets in hopes of snapping their losing streak. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.