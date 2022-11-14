Magic Starting 5: Orlando Looking to Win 3rd Straight vs. Hornets

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FREEZE SUNS IN FRIDAY WIN

"A win like this sparks confidence for a young Magic team looking to bounce back from a slow start to the season. By winning two games without their best player, it gives the role players an opportunity to flex their muscles and prepare themselves down the line when games grow in importance down the line."

2. WINNING WITHOUT PAOLO

"But the way the team's first win streak of the season came about was unexpected, especially after it was announced that Paolo Banchero would sit out of each of the team's last two games with a sprained ankle."

3. FULTZ COMING BACK SOON?

“I haven’t felt anything for a minute so it’s kind of weird because I didn’t feel anything before my last scan and then it came back it healed some but not to their liking,” Fultz told Price. “So hopefully this next scan is fully healed and I’m able to get the green light to get a few practices under my belt and go out there and play.”

4. LAMELO BALL EXPECTED TO PLAY TONIGHT AGAINST MAGIC

"The Hornets were a top-10 offense last season, but rank 28th this year so far, so Ball's return will certainly have an impact. And the Magic may be one of the first tests against the revamped Hornets' offense.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

