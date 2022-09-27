Magic Starting 5: Media Day Kicks Off Orlando Training Camp

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. FULTZ STUBS TOE

"I wasn't playing I was just walking, just clumsy big feet and stubbed my toe," Fultz said during Magic Media Day on Monday. "Pretty sure everybody has stubbed their toe and I didn't think anything of it. I took the proper precautions, icing and stuff like that. If it was up to me I would play, but that's me I'm kinda crazy, I put myself on the line."

2. CHRISTIAN WOOD TO THE BENCH?

"At Mavs media day, Kidd confirmed that McGee would start at center while Wood will come off the bench to start the season. However, the lineup may change at a later time.

"Right now, and I said it in the summer, that I will bring (Wood) off the bench and start JaVale and Spencer. That's the way we'll start as we go forward."

3. ROCKETS VYING TO BE NBA'S BEST

"When reflecting on the team's expectations for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign, Sengun declared that the Rockets have their eyes set on being the "best team in the league one day," — which Jalen Green later agreed.

"That is a fact," Green said. "We have a lot of young talented guys who want to be great soon. We all have the mentality to do so, and it will happen sooner rather than later."

4. POP SOUNDS OFF ON SPURS

"It's probably not gonna happen," Popovich said. "But that's not the point, and very honestly, I could care less. You all know what I care about ... The point is to develop this group and give them the best possible opportunity to have long NBA careers and enjoy the hell out of it. And whoever comes after me will have an opportunity to take them to the next level."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 22 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

