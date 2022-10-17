Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Days Away From NBA Debut

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. PAOLO BANCHERO'S MAIN GOAL

"A winning record? Playoff contention? Maybe even a playoff series win? Sure, this and more is certainly on the list of goals for the Orlando Magic and No. 1 overall rookie Paolo Banchero this season. But in a conversation with NBA insider Marc Stein, Banchero didn't shy away from his desire to take home the ultimate rookie hardware, admitting it's one of his "main goals" to win the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year."

2. FINAL PRESEASON WIN

"While tonight's result is promising, the slate is officially wiped clean now. From now until April, all 82 games will count for the Magic and set the tone for how the rebuild takes shape in the first year of the Paolo Banchero era in Orlando."

3. FINAL ROSTER

Guards: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris (two-way)

Forwards: Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan, Admiral Schofield (two-way)

Bigs: Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Bol Bol, Mo Wagner

4. JALEN SUGGS BOUNCING BACK?

"The team's first of two lottery selections in last season's draft, Suggs dealt with a plague of injuries, including a stress fracture in his right ankle and fractured right thumb, limiting him to just 48 games."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is two days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

