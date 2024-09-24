Orlando Magic to Honor Late Co-Founder Pat Williams with Uniform Patch
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic will honor the memory of its late co-founder, Pat Williams, with a jersey patch on all uniforms in this upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, the team said in a release on Tuesday.
Every jersey top will feature a black stripe along the left front shoulder with Williams' "PW" initials in white.
Williams passed on July 17 at the age of 84 due to complications with viral pneumonia. He was surrounded by family, and passed peacefully, the team said.
Said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins in a joint statement after Williams' passing: “Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando. His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve. Pat forever changed the sports landscape in Orlando. He shined a light on what those who called Orlando home already knew – that Central Florida was a fabulous place to live, work and play. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and he will certainly be missed, but never forgotten."
His career spanned over 56 years, including more than 30 with the Orlando Magic and more than 50 in the NBA as a whole. Working alongside local businessman Jimmy Hewitt, Williams began the process of bringing an NBA franchise to Orlando in 1986.
In 1987, on April 22, the NBA Board of Governors granted an expansion franchise to the city, and eight months later to the day, the Magic's 10,000th season ticket was sold – fulfilling the promise and commitment to the NBA. The Magic, in turn, were born.
Williams was honored with the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and was named to the Magic's Hall of Fame in the inaugural 2014 class.
Survived by 19 children – 14 of whom were adopted from foreign countries – Williams' legacy is forever immortalized.
