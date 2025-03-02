Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors Injury Report: Sunday, March 2
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors meet for the third time this season Sunday at 6 p.m. ET at the Kia Center. It's the first of two consecutive matchups to close their season series.
Orlando has lost two straight games and three of their last four, including a 121-115 defeat to Stephen Curry's 56 points and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Magic are 29-32 and eighth in the East.
Toronto is 18-42 and just 1-4 out of the All-Star break, falling 125-115 in overtime to the Chicago Bulls Friday night.
The two teams have split the season series 1-1 to this point.
Here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team heading into the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage injury)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Suggs was ruled out indefinitely Friday after an MRI revealed a trochlea cartilage injury in his left knee. The Magic are assessing possible avenues of treatment. He will miss his 15th consecutive game on Sunday.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Jamison Battle: Out (nasal fracture)
- Ulrich Chomche: Out (right partial proximal MCL tear)
- Brandon Ingram: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Garrett Temple: Out (personal reasons)
Ingram has only played 18 games this season and none since being traded to the Raptors from the Pelicans at the trade deadline. He last played December 7 with New Orleans.
