Orlando Magic tweak roster as preseason moves on
The Orlando Magic are making roster moves ahead of the preseason. The team is signing free agent guard Johnell Davis to an Exhibit 10 contract, a league source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel. In a corresponding move, the Magic have waived forward Justin Minaya, Orlando Sports has learned.
Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Arkansas who started with FAU, is fresh off a standout collegiate career in which he helped lead the Owls to the 2023 Final Four and solidified himself as one of the most consistent two-way players in Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference. Known for his toughness, scoring ability, and perimeter defense, Davis averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in his last season at FAU and 12/3.5/1.6 in his senior year at Arkansas. Though he went undrafted in June, the Gary, Indiana native was regarded as one of the top undrafted prospects and drew interest from multiple NBA teams.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal that can be converted into a two-way contract before the regular season begins. It also allows the Magic to designate Davis as an affiliate player with the G League’s Osceola Magic if he is waived, giving the organization a chance to further develop him within their system.
To make room, Orlando waived Justin Minaya, who signed his own Exhibit 10 deal with the Magic before training camp. Minaya, a 6-foot-5 forward, previously appeared in games with the Portland Trail Blazers and spent much of last season in the G League.
With Davis in camp, the Magic continue to evaluate their depth on the perimeter while balancing roster flexibility. The move also underscores the front office’s commitment to identifying young talent with long-term upside.
