Orlando Magic Unveil New 'Make It Magic' Marketing Brand Campaign
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the 36th season of professional basketball in downtown Orlando approaches for the Orlando Magic, so too does a new marketing brand campaign.
The Magic unveiled "Make It Magic" on Thursday morning, freshening up from the "Magic Together" slogan which has been a part of the franchise's branding for the last few seasons and building off the success of a campaign that saw the Magic return to the playoffs a season ago.
With the league releasing the full NBA slate for the regular season later this afternoon, Orlando is striking while the iron is hot during the offseason to try and capitalize off the energy that surrounds the franchise's upward trajectory and the excitement of a new season's fast approach.
“We’re so excited to share our new rally cry with our great city,” said Orlando Magic Executive Vice President of Marketing and Social Responsibility Shelly Wilkes in a statement Thursday. “In everything we do, the Magic organization strives to Make It Magic, and it truly is a collective effort. It takes all of us coming together to make the atmosphere at the games Magic, to make our community Magic, and to make every interaction and experience with our fans a moment of Magic in their lives.”
Orlando has seven division championships and seven seasons of 50 wins or more throughout the first 35 years of its existence in the NBA, as well as two Eastern Conference titles. The Magic have made the playoffs in 17 of 35 seasons in the Association.
The new campaign, the release says, "updates the Magic's message and reaffirms the franchise's unwavering pursuit to success, but that is only attainable when every piece works to Make It Magic – players, coaches, ownership, staff, fans, partners and the community."
As representation for the next chapter in Magic history, this message is set to be the guiding light.
The rollout for the campaign will hit the Central Florida market alongside the release of the NBA's full schedule. It will be seen across social media channels, the team's website, in cooperation with partners and in all aspects with which the Magic are related.
The release also includes an anthem – no, not the addictive win song the Magic (and the rest of the league) fell in love with last season. Rather, this anthem serves as the official rallying call of the Magic's new era.
