NBA Reveals 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Group Play Schedule for Orlando Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic now know the first few dates of their 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule.
This afternoon on ESPN's "NBA Today," the Group Play games for the second annual Emirates NBA Cup (formerly known as the In-Season Tournament) were announced.
Orlando is in East Group A, lumped together with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.
The Magic's four group play games are as follows:
- vs. Charlotte Hornets – Tuesday, November 12, 7:00 p.m.
- vs. Philadelphia 76ers – Friday, November 15, 7:00 p.m.
- at Brooklyn Nets – Friday, November 29, 7:30 p.m.
- at New York Knicks – Tuesday, December 3, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Tickets to Orlando's two home games in the NBA Cup are on sale now, per release from the Magic. Single-game tickets for the rest of the Magic's calendar will go on sale later this week following the release of the entire 82-game calendar on Thursday.
The schedule for the rest of East Group A:
How the Emirates NBA Cup works
Each team plays four Group Play games – one against each member of its pool, two at home and two on the road – beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12 and running through Tuesday, Dec. 3. Every Tuesday and Friday night between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, the league hosts "Cup Nights," where only NBA Cup group play games are played.
The league's 30 teams were randomly drawn into six groups – three from the East, three from the West – based on win-loss records from the 2023-24 season.
Eight teams advance to the Knockout Rounds: the team atop each of the six individual pools and one wild card from each conference.
The quarterfinals of the NBA Cup are held in team markets on Dec. 10 and 11, with the winners advancing to the semifinals in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 14. The two finalists then meet again in the NBA Cup Championship, held Dec. 17 in Vegas.
All games across both the group and knockout stages of the NBA Cup count against the regular season standings, excluding the Championship game. In the event of tiebreakers needing to be settled throughout Group Play, the criteria used to do so involves five elements (in order):
- Head-to-head record in Group Play
- Point differential in Group Play
- Total points scored in Group Play
- Record from the 2023-24 NBA regular season
- Random drawing (in the unlikely scenario that two or more teams are still tied following the previous tiebreakers).
^^ Overtime scoring will not count towards the point differential and total points tiebreakers in the Emirates NBA Cup. A team’s point differential will be “0” in Group Play games that go to overtime, and a team’s total points scored will exclude points scored in overtime.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
Full 82-game schedule likely to come this week: The dates you need to know regarding the 2024-25 NBA calendar. CLICK HERE
Suggs sustaining offensive leap?: Jalen Suggs emerged as a top three-and-D talent in the league last season. Can he keep it up in year four with the Orlando Magic? CLICK HERE
USA Basketball 'wants to feature' Banchero: 21-year-old Paolo Banchero isn't just the face of the future for the Orlando Magic. He could be a lynchpin piece to future USA Olympic rosters. CLICK HERE