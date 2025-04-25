Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics, Game 3, Friday, April 25 – Odds, TV, Keys to Game
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic are on their heels heading into Friday night's Game 3 with the Boston Celtics.
After failing to steal a game at TD Garden this past week, the best-of-seven first-round playoff series between the No. 2-seed Celtics and No. 7-seed Magic shifts to the Kia Center with the defending champs up 2-0.
How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics
Who: No. 7 Orlando Magic vs. No. 2 Boston Celtics
What: Eastern Conference Playoffs First-Round Game, Game 3
Series: Boston leads, 2-0
When: Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Sirius XM
Latest Spread: Boston -5
Over/Under: o/u 197.5
Moneyline: Boston -190
Injury Reports
Two key starters for Boston have their status up in air for Friday's contest. Click here to learn more.
Series Standouts
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown: 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- Derrick White: 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- Jayson Tatum (right wrist bone bruise): 17 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists in Game 1
- Payton Pritchard: 16.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists
- Kristaps Porzingis: 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds
- Jrue Holiday: 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: 4th season, all with Magic, second career playoff appearance. (144-184, 3-6 in playoffs)
Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics: 3rd season, all with Celtics, third career playoff appearance. (182-64, 29-12 in playoffs)
Keys to the Game
No self-inflicted wounds
If you remember back to this section of the Game 2 preview, you'd know that limiting mistakes had its own section following the issues Orlando caused for itself in Game 1.
It's relevant again heading into Game 3, but for different reasons. Because while it was turnovers and fastbreak chances that haunted the Magic all throughout Easter Sunday, Orlando's struggle to defend Boston without fouling helped bring about a nine-point loss Wednesday.
Boston shot 33 free throws (25 makes) to Orlando's 24 (15 makes). So far in the series, the Celtics have attempted 51 foul shots to the Magic's 35.
Orlando opponents had the league's highest FTA rate throughout the regular season, while the Magic themselves were the second-most frequent visitors to the foul line. It's only been two games, but Boston's getting to the line at an even higher rate than normal for Magic opponents, and it's a stark contrast to the three-pointer heavy approach which propelled the Celtics to 61 regular-season wins.
Wendell Carter Jr. said Wednesday the Magic had "a bad whistle." Paolo Banchero said there were some questionable calls he didn't agree with.
But, the fact is this: Boston hasn't yet exploded in this series offensively to the fullest of its capabilities. While that's a testament to the Magic's defense, it also points to the Celtics' ability to get to the line and make Orlando pay for its physical playstyle defensively.
Be better on the defensive glass
Again, Boston's proven the ability time and again to win in multiple ways. And with Orlando being one of the worst rebounding teams in the league this season, the Magic are feeling it after getting wiped off the boards in the first two games.
The Celtics, still not shooting and scoring like themselves as previously mentioned, are getting a sizable chunk of their points on second chances. Boston has totaled 37 second-chance points as long shots have led to long rebounds.
Sooner or later, giving more chances to this Boston offense becomes a temptation of fate.
"Our ability to finish out possessions, knowing those shots are coming off long; we've got to do a better job there," Mosley said.
Can homecourt advantage continue?
Like last year, the Magic's first-round series comes to the Kia Center with Orlando winless thus far.
That said, Orlando likes its chances to notch its first victory these playoffs on its home court. If there's any hope of extending the best-of-seven set beyond four games, the Magic don't have any other options.
"We usually play better with our home crowd and are able to feed off their energy,” Banchero said. “I am looking forward to holding down home court.”
The Magic had a plus-2.2 net rating at home and a minus-2.5 net rating on the road in the 82-game regular calendar. But after all, it is where the Magic beat Boston twice earlier this season.
"We’ve done it before and we’ll take it one game at a time,” Mosley said. “Boston did exactly what they were supposed to do. It doesn’t become a series before the home team loses.”
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC NEED MORE OFFENSE FROM KCP: For the tides of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics to change, the Magic, among other things, need Caldwell-Pope's scoring to come around. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC AIM TO LEAN FURTHER INTO PHYSICALITY: The Magic lost part of their identity late in Sunday's Game 1. That can't happen again, they say. CLICK HERE
- CELTICS REMIND WHY THEY'RE DANGEROUS: The defending champions' balanced Game 1 attack and ability to withstand Orlando's big swings remind the Magic just how dangerous they are. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.