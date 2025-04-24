Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics Injury Report: Game 3, Friday, April 25
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Boston Celtics have listed forward Jayson Tatum as doubtful and guard Jrue Holiday as questionable for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic.
Tatum is dealing with a right wrist bone bruise. He sat out Game 2 of the series with the injury, marking his first career absence in the postseason.
Holiday has a right hamstring strain. He played 36 minutes in Game 2 and scored 11 points, adding four rebounds and six assists to his line.
Boston leads Orlando, 2-0. Game 3 tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN from the Kia Center.
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had no update regarding Tatum's status pregame Wednesday evening. During a radio interview on Thursday, he went into more detail about the injury.
"He's dealing with a severe bone bruise," Mazzulla said during a weekly appearance on Zolak and Bertrand, a Boston-area sports station. "He's progressively gotten a little bit better each day.
"[Wednesday], he went through all the protocols and did everything he could possibly do, up until the last moment to try and play. Just wasn’t able to do it. But, he’ll go back at it again today, and he’s in that day-to-day process right now. He’ll do whatever it takes to put himself in position to play, and put our team in position to win. That’s just kind of who he is. We’re just trusting that."
Tatum suffered the injury after taking a hard fall in Game 1 of the series, when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's hard foul sent him careening toward the floor. Tatum finished the game, but he sported street clothes and a black wrap on the injured wrist Wednesday evening.
Boston is 9-2 this year when Tatum doesn't play, but both losses came at Orlando.
The Celtics played 20 regular-season games without Holiday and won 14 of them.
Below is the full injury report for each team:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Both Suggs and Wagner are out for the season. They remain the only names on the Magic's injury report.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum: Doubtful (right distal radius bone bruise)
- Jrue Holiday: Questionable (right hamstring strain)
Besides Holiday and Tatum, the Celtics' report is clear.
