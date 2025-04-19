Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report: Game 1, 1st Round, NBA Playoffs, Sunday, April 20
BOSTON – Game 1 of the NBA playoffs has arrived.
The No. 7 Orlando Magic meet the No. 2 Boston Celtics on Easter Sunday, April 20 at 3:30 p.m. for the first contest of a best-of-seven, first-round playoff series.
Orlando (41-41) is back in the playoffs for a second consecutive season. Boston (61-21) is looking to repeat its run after winning an 18th NBA championship last summer.
Here's the latest on player health and status for each team heading into the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out for season (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out for season (left torn ACL)
Both Suggs and Wagner have been seen rehabbing and making progress from season-ending left knee injuries at recent practices.
Boston Celtics Injury Report
- No injuries to report.
The defending champions have a clean bill of health heading into Game 1.
Jaylen Brown, who received painkilling shots in his knee last week in order to get ready for the playoffs, had no limitations during practice this week and will be free of a minute restriction Sunday, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said Saturday.
