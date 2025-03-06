Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls, Thursday, March 6: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's seven-game homestand concludes Thursday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls.
Orlando enters as losers of four straight games, having dropped five of six on this homestand.
Chicago, just 2-8 in their last 10 games, enters after a 22-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday.
Each team is 2-5 since returning from the All-Star break. This is the final meeting of three in this season's series. Results have been split the previous two contests.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls
Who: Orlando Magic (29-34, 8th in East) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-38, 10th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, March 6, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, CHSN, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -7
Over/Under: o/u 219.5
Moneyline: Orlando -285
Last Meeting: Orlando 133, Chicago 119 on November 27, 2024
Game Notes
- The Magic acquired Wendell Carter Jr. in a trade with the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Nikola Vucevic. Carter played 119 games with the franchise, which drafted him No. 7 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.
- GM Anthony Parker is from Naperville, Illinois, and attended Bradley University.
Injury Report
Who's playing and who isn't for Orlando and Chicago Thursday night?
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Chicago Bulls
- Nikola Vucevic (doubtful): 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Coby White: 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists
- Zach Collins: 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists
- Josh Giddey (questionable): 13.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists
- Kevin Huerter (questionable): 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 132-176 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls: Donovan is in his 10th NBA season as a head coach and his fifth in charge of the Bulls. Prior to his arrival in Chicago, Donovan was the coach of Oklahoma City for five seasons as well. Prior to the NBA, he was a famed college coach – leading both Marshall and Florida for a combined 21 years, winning back-to-back national titles in the mid-2000s.
