Paolo Banchero Wins Magic's 2024-25 Community Enrichment Award
ORLANDO, Fla. – On Saturday, the Orlando Magic named Paolo Banchero as the winner of the 2024-25 Rich and Helen DeVos Community Enrichment Award – an honor awarded to a player with outstanding community service over the past year.
Banchero – a first-time winner of the award – was recognized at the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefitting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando. In addition, Banchero will be granted $20,000 from the DeVos Family Foundation for him to donate to the charity of his choice.
This year's finalists included Wendell Carter Jr. and Cole Anthony, who have won the award each of the previous two years, and Franz Wagner.
Besides supporting the Magic's initiatives, Banchero is committed to the Boys & Girls Clubs both locally in Central Florida and around the country, as well as assisting the OMYF and and the NBA in their community goals.
This season Banchero created Paolo's Starting 5 in collaboration with the Boys & Girls Club, creating NBA game night experiences for kids from local chapters in and around Orlando and at away games. He is providing tickets along with hosting 10 meet-and-greets with Boys & Girls Club youth at both home and away games.
Additionally, Banchero assisted in the Magic's holiday community efforts by teaming up with Pepsi and teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to take 100 kids from three different local B&G Clubs on a $300 Christmas shopping spree in December.
Back home in Seattle, Banchero also hosted his inaugural basketball camp for local youth at no cost.
Since 1995, the DeVos family has honored a player who has dedicated his efforts off the court to enhance others' lives. A panel of representatives selects the winner.
"The legacy of Mom and Dad lives on through great work in the Central Florida community by the entire Magic organization," Magic chairman Dan DeVos said. "We congratulate Paolo as this year's winner and look forward to the Magic's continued commitment to the Orlando community."
"The Orlando Magic’s commitment to the community starts at the top with our ownership group, the DeVos family,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. "It is through the family’s leadership and their core value of giving back that the foundation of our entire team - staff, coaches and players - is built. We are incredibly proud of all of our players' off-the-court efforts and want to congratulate Paolo on the impact that he has made in the Central Florida community and beyond."
Previous winners include:
- Nick Anderson (1995-96)
- Penny Hardaway (1996-97)
- Darrell Armstrong (1997-98, 1999-00)
- Grant Hill (2000-01)
- Monty Williams (2001-2002)
- Tracy McGrady (2002-03)
- Pat Garrity (2003-04)
- Bo Outlaw (1998-99, 2005-06, 2006-07)
- Dwight Howard (2004-05; 2007-08; 2008-09; 2009-10; 2010-11; 2011-12, co-winner w/Redick)
- J.J. Redick (2011-12, co-winner with Howard)
- Jameer Nelson (2012-13)
- Tobias Harris (2013-14; 2014-15, co-winner with Oladipo)
- Victor Oladipo (2014-15, co-winner with Harris; 2015-16)
- Elfrid Payton (2016-17)
- Arron Afflalo (2017-18)
- Aaron Gordon (2018-19, co-winner with Isaac)
- Jonathan Isaac (2018-19, co-winner with Gordon)
- Markelle Fultz (2021-22)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (2022-23)
- Cole Anthony (2023-24)
Over the last 35 years more than $30 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.
