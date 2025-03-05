Orlando Magic-Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Thursday, March 6
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's seven-game homestand concludes Thursday evening when they host the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. in the Kia Center.
Orlando enters as losers of four straight games, having dropped five of six on this homestand. At 29-34, they are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago, just 2-8 in their last 10 games, is 24-38 and 10th in the East.
Each team is 2-5 since returning from the All-Star break. This is the final meeting of three in this season's series. Results have been split the previous two contests.
Before tipoff Thursday, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries heading into the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony missed Tuesday's contest versus Toronto with the same injury, and Cory Joseph started in his place.
Suggs had successful arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose fragment of cartilage in his left knee. The procedure also included a mosaicplasty, which takes cartilage from a less-demanding area of the knee and transplants it to the defective area. His season is over.
Two-way guard Mac McClung is not listed on the report, presuming he is available for Orlando.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report
- Lonzo Ball: Questionable (right wrist sprain)
- Ayo Dosunmu: Out (left shoulder surgery)
- Josh Giddey: Questionable (left quad contusion)
- Kevin Huerter: Questionable (right knee sprain)
- Nikola Vucevic: Doubtful (right calf strain)
- Patrick Williams: Questionable (right quad tendinitis)
The Bulls said Sunday that Dosunmu will undergo season-ending surgery in his left shoulder.
Ball and Huerter have missed the last two games, while Giddey sat out Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.
Williams hasn't played since the All-Star break concluded, and Vucevic has missed the last five games.
