Magic's Mosley Calls for Consistency from Officials: 'I Just Don't Understand'
ORLANDO, Fla. – With a half-second to play and the Orlando Magic down by one, Jamahl Mosley drew up a play they know well.
Paolo Banchero, who had 22 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, along with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, was the inbounder. Both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Franz Wagner screened to let Wendell Carter Jr. get free, and Banchero threw a pass toward the rim.
Carter appeared ready to leap for what would've been the game-winning tip-in, but he didn't ever get near it. Instead, the ball hit the rim and bounced away, prompting the game clock operator to run it to zeroes prematurely. Officials called for a jump ball at the middle circle for the malfunction, and Orlando's fate was sealed.
Recap: Raptors get last laugh as Magic drop 4th straight despite Banchero's 41
"We've worked on that a ton," Mosley said. "It's supposed to be right at the rim at 0.5 and he put it right at the rim, and then Orlando Robinson walks under Wendell Carter Jr. as it's happening.
"So you can do one of two things – you can say it hit the rim and the clock went off, or you can say it should be a foul because you're taking a man out of the air."
You be the judge:
That was the symbolic cherry on top of a frustrating night for Mosley's Magic and their dealing with the officials.
Toronto, who averages 21.4 foul shot attempts per game, shot 35 of them in the 114-113 victory. Fourteen of them came in the third quarter, when the Raptors used a 20-4 mid-quarter run to outscore the Magic 31-19 and force Orlando to play from behind in the final 12 minutes.
In contrast, Orlando attempted 23 free throws (just shy of their 23.4 average).
"It could get me [in trouble], but I just don't understand. I really don't," Mosley said. "I know how physical they are. I know how aggressive they are. I understand how they were grabbing and holding, and then we get the tic-tac fouls. That's where it becomes something that you have to think about, and I don't understand why.
"We were attacking the basket just the same. I mean, we were in the lane 31 times, they were there too, but us not getting the whistle ... (silence) I have to figure it out and we've got to keep looking at the film and seeing where it is and what it is and what it's not. Because I don't understand how a team as such shoots 35 free throws, and apparently the grabbing, the holding up above the lane is okay now, but it's not once you get downhill."
On average, the Magic get to the line at the NBA's second-highest rate (.273 FTA rate). But, their struggles with fouling have also put opponents there more frequently than any other in the league (.298 opponent FTA rate).
The Magic moved to 2-9 in games this season when an opponent shoots 30 or more free throws. Across those 11 games, the Magic have shot more free throws than their opponent just twice – 32 to Brooklyn's 31 in a win on Dec. 1, and 42 to Toronto's 30 in Sunday's loss.
Orlando is now 9-16 in games when it shoots less free throws than its opponent compared to a 20-18 mark when it shoots equal or more attempts.
Defense is what the Magic pride themselves on first and foremost. Because offense is a struggle on most nights, Orlando relies on physically imposing itself to drag their opposition through slogs with them.
The Magic have earned a reputation for their tenacious playstyle, and that doesn't necessarily carry a negative connotation.
"If you're watching the game, you're watching it being played physically on both ends of the floor," Mosley said.
But whether or not that's dictating the calls on the floor doesn't change the fact that the fourth-year coach desires for calls to be more equal.
"I don't mind the whistle," Mosley said. "I just want it to be the same way. I like physical, we like aggressive, we like being that way. That's our brand of basketball.
"I just want it to be consistent."
