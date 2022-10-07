Magic vs. Mavericks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic faces the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

ORLANDO - Less than 24 hours after overcoming a 19-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs, the Orlando Magic is back in action facing the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a preseason back-to-back.

Given the fact that the team played last night, it's difficult to tell who will play for the Magic tonight and for how long.

A back-to-back is built in the preseason to prepare teams for the real thing during the season, but injuries become a real risk when playing so much in a short period of time ... especially when players aren't back to their full form yet.

So we may not see every important player play for the Magic tonight, but it's always exciting to see Orlando take the court ... even if it is just an exhibition game.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7 Time: 8:30 p.m.

8:30 p.m. TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: n/a

Magic vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT

Gary Harris (knee): OUT

Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

Franz Wagner (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Mavericks

Davis Bertans (knee): OUT

Maxi Kleber (undisclosed): QUESTIONABLE

JaVale McGee (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Magic vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

Guard: Cole Anthony

Guard: Jalen Suggs

Forward: Chuma Okeke

Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard: Josh Green

Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Forward: Reggie Bullock

Center: Dwight Powell

