Magic vs. Mavericks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic faces the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

ORLANDO - Less than 24 hours after overcoming a 19-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs, the Orlando Magic is back in action facing the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a preseason back-to-back.

Given the fact that the team played last night, it's difficult to tell who will play for the Magic tonight and for how long.

A back-to-back is built in the preseason to prepare teams for the real thing during the season, but injuries become a real risk when playing so much in a short period of time ... especially when players aren't back to their full form yet.

So we may not see every important player play for the Magic tonight, but it's always exciting to see Orlando take the court ... even if it is just an exhibition game.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 7
  • Time: 8:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Magic vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
  • Gary Harris (knee): OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
  • Franz Wagner (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Mavericks

  • Davis Bertans (knee): OUT
  • Maxi Kleber (undisclosed): QUESTIONABLE
  • JaVale McGee (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Magic vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Cole Anthony
  • Guard: Jalen Suggs
  • Forward: Chuma Okeke
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

  • Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Guard: Josh Green
  • Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Forward: Reggie Bullock
  • Center: Dwight Powell

