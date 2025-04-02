Orlando Magic-Washington Wizards Injury Report: Thursday, April 3
The Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, divisional foes in the Southeast, square off one final time on Thursday evening before the end of the regular season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.
Orlando is 37-40 heading into the contest, fresh off an 11-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
Washington will be on the second night of a back-to-back, hosting the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. The Wizards are last in the East at 16-59.
Here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Orlando's injury report is as clean as it can be for the remainder of the regular season.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
Washington has until 1 p.m. on Thursday to report its injuries and statuses of players due to being on the second night of a back-to-back.
For the Wizards, a number of players missed Wednesday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings:
- Saddiq Bey
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Bilal Coulibaly
- Kyshawn George
- Corey Kispert
- Khris Middleton
- Marcus Smart
Colby Jones and JT Thor were questionable as they were on assignment with the G League's Capital City Go Go.
