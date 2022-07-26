Magic Starting 5: Kevon Harris Signs; Paolo Banchero Playing in Seattle Pro-Am

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. KEVON HARRIS SIGNS TWO-WAY CONTRACT

The Orlando Magic filled their second two-way spot Monday morning, signing Kevon Harris to a deal. The Athletic was the first to report the signing.

Harris spent the past two seasons in the G League with Raptors 905 and averaged nearly 16 points per game with the Minnesota Timberwolves Summer League squad.

Harris, 25, spent four years at Stephen F. Austin for college.

2. PAOLO NAMED 'FRANCHISE CORNERSTONE'

“He’s a problem," Jamal Crawford said on the All The Smoke podcast earlier this offseason. "He’s a worker, a gym rat... knows he doesn’t have all the answers so he listens…Whoever gets him is getting a franchise cornerstone.”

3. MAGIC TRADE FOR COBY WHITE?

"White averaged 15.1 points per game during the 2020-21 season where he was the primary starter. But when Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan came in last season, White was reduced to a backup role and his scoring averaged dipped to 12.7 points."

4. HORNETS WANT KEMBA BACK?

"Walker played for the Bobcats/Hornets from 2011 through 2019 before signing with the Boston Celtics in free agency. The Bronx native repped the Charlotte franchise in three All-Star Games (2017-19) and averaged a career-best 25.6 points per game in his final season in teal, which ended with Third Team All-NBA honors."

5. MAGIC FUN FACT OF THE DAY

On June 24, 2015, the Magic traded point guard Luke Ridnour to the Memphis Grizzlies. The next day, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Matt Barnes only to be dealt again hours later to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, five days later, Ridnour was traded to the Toronto Raptors and waived two weeks later. Ridnour never appeared on an NBA roster again.