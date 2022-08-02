Magic Starting 5: Orlando Report Card; T-Ross Trade?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. MAGIC MAKE THE GRADE?

“The Magic got the No. 1 pick in the draft, and Paolo Banchero in the organization. That’s enough to make it a great summer,” The Athletic wrote. “Banchero looked very good at Las Vegas Summer League, and Orlando looks like it’ll be interesting next season.”

“Orlando continues its rebuild by adding a big talent and should improve next season.”

2. TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

"On a recent episode of the Icons Club podcast, longtime NBA insider Jackie MacMullan shares a reason why O'Neal left the Magic to join the Lakers."

3. NETFLIX STAR 'TOO HYPED'

"Chase Stokes, star of the Netflix hit TV show "Outer Banks," shared that he was "too hyped" about the Magic for next season during Paolo Banchero's 50-point performance at The CrawsOver."

4. T-ROSS TRADE RUMORS

"Ross has been strong in his Orlando tenure, but put up career-worst shooting numbers in his sixth season with the Magic. Ross shot just 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged just 10 points per game, his lowest scoring production since the 2017-18 season when he only played in 24 games. With the team looking to give minutes to younger players, it might be time to start considering offers for Ross."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Only four players on the Magic's current roster come from a non-Power 5 school ... Devin Cannady (Princeton), R.J. Hampton (did not play NCAA basketball), Kevon Harris (Stephen F. Austin), and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga).